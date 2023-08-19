Posted in: eSports, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Tokyo Game Show, X8

X8 University Invitational Tournament Will Be At Tokyo Game Show 2023

There will be some esports action at Tokyo Game Show 2023 as the X8 University Invitational Tournament is coming next month.

Thirdverse revealed this week that X8 will have a presence at Tokyo Game Show 2023, as the X8 University Invitational Tournament is taking place. This esports tournament will feature ten university teams local to Japan, competing against each other in the VR multiplayer hero shooter. While the tournament is pretty cool, there doesn't seem to be anything specific everyone is competing for, as there's no clear reward or prizes for the teams to fight over. But in any case, they're holding it from September 23rd-24th during the public days. Here's the rundown and a quote from organizers below.

"X8 is a VR multiplayer hero shooter where various heroes from different shooting game worlds gather across time and space to battle using incredible abilities. Players can form two teams of up to 5 players each for the competition. The tournament will be conducted in a 5v5, and Thirdverse will provide 5 PICO 4 devices free of charge to each participating team. The ten participating teams are as follows>"

University of Tokyo : eSports Team UTes

Waseda University : eSports Team

Osaka Metropolitan University : eSports Team OMU-GAMING

Nagoya University : eSports Team Disboard

University of Tsukuba : eSports Team FiO

Otemon Gakuin University : eSports Team EOS

Kanazawa University : eSports Team KUeST

Tokyo University of Technology : eSports Team A2Z

Nagaoka Institute of Technology : eSports Team NUTe

Nihon University : eSports TeamNihon Penguins

"Since May of this year, X8 has been in Early Access as a VR hero shooter with a strong focus on eSports," said Thirdverse CBO and Executive Producer of X8, Masaru Ohnogi. "With active feedback from the community, the game has evolved into a more refined experience. I'm thrilled to organize the event, and we'll have the first offline tournament on the stage of Tokyo Game Show 2023. I can't wait to see players from various universities compete for the top spot. If you are attending Tokyo Game Show 2023, join us at the booth and enjoy playing X8 and the University Invitational Tournament on the 24th."

