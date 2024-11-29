Posted in: Games, Konami, Video Games, WWE | Tagged: xavier woods, yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

WWE's Xavier Woods Is The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Shadow Duelist

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Shadow Duelist has been unmasked, as players will take on Xavier Woods this Saturday in the final round

Article Summary WWE's Xavier Woods, the Shadow Duelist in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, to duel fans this Saturday.

Woods, under his alias Axle, prepped hard for his Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel tournament debut.

Finalists face Woods live on Twitch and YouTube to unmask him and win exciting prizes.

Winner claims Axle's autographed mask and a giant Kashtira Fenrir card from Woods' deck.

Konami revealed this week that WWE superstar Xavier Woods was the masked Shadow Duelist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, with the showdown taking place tomorrow. For weeks, they had been teasing a mystery celebrity guest who would be on hand to take on some of the best as the last boss for them to conquer. But it wasn't much of a secret if you heard any of the promos leading up to it, as they didn't do a too great job disguising his voice while under the mask. But it's all good; the reveal is still awesome, and knowing he's the last hurdle for players to overcome is a pretty awesome deal. We have more details of the finals for you below, as they'll be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

Xavier Woods x Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

With multiple WWE Tag Team Championships and a WWE King of the Ring title (2021) under his belt, Woods turned to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Shadow Duelist tournament for a brand-new challenge to conquer. It all came down to the final Duel between Woods, disguised behind his alias known as Axle, and the winner of the Shadow Duelist tournament broadcasted on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Game Twitch and YouTube channels. Despite never playing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Woods trained behind the scenes and quickly learned the ropes to make his Dueling debut.

For weeks, Woods hid behind the persona of a rock 'n' roll, leather-draped superstar called Axle and teased fans about his identity via cryptic messages on social media. Duelists from across the Americas faced off in fierce battles during the first rounds of the Shadow Duelist tournament starting on Nov. 9, culminating in Saturday's final broadcast. In the buildup to the final, Woods found himself behind the mask after seemingly unmasking fellow WWE competitor Rey Mysterio in a recent WWE RAW match-up. This time, Woods found the roles reversed for his Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel entry as the winner of the final Duel revealed his identity to viewers on Saturday's broadcast.

The tournament winner not only earned the bragging rights of Dueling against Woods and unmasking him but also took home his autographed Axle mask. For facing Woods, the winner was also awarded a giant card of Kashtira Fenrir, a monster prominently featured in Woods' Deck. With two celebrities now engraved as mantel holders of the Shadow Duelists – a musical icon and wrestling superstar – the possibilities are blown wide open for a new shrouded figure to emerge. Stay tuned to the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel channels for more details.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!