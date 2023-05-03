Xbox Announces 2023 Showcase & Starfield Direct Xbox has revealed their plans for the weekend of Summer Game Fest 2023, as they will hold two events to show Starfield and their own lineup.

Xbox has unveiled its annual gaming plans for June as they are looking to hold a 2023 Games Showcase as well as a Starfield Direct. E3 may be gone, and Summer Game Fest will have happened a few days prior, but the company is looking to stamp June 11th as their own next month. The company will hold its own personal showcase first, showing off what they got coming over the next calendar year, along with some previews for the future. Followed by a dedicated look at Starfield with a much more in-depth stream over the game. We have more info from the Xbox Wire announcement below, as you'll be able to watch both of these on Xbox's Twitch, YouTube, Twitch ASL, and Facebook feeds starting at 10am PT.

"Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world. This is the day gamers have been waiting for to see what is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information. Like last year, we'll also have our follow-up stream, Xbox Games Showcase Extended airing June 13 at 10am PT, with in-depth interviews focused on the news from our Xbox Games Showcase as well as game updates from our partners."

"You'll be able to watch our June 11 shows live through a variety of outlets, and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions. Our virtual and in-person FanFest events are also returning this year, with opportunities to watch our broadcast with local fans in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw. Sign up for Xbox FanFest and enter to win for a chance to attend."