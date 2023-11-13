Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games, Warner Bros | Tagged: Wonka, xbox

Xbox Creates Edible Chocolate Ahead Of New Wonka Film

Would you like to win a totally edible Xbox controller? The company is holding a special contest in support of the new Wonka movie.

Article Summary Xbox partners with Warner Bros, offering an edible chocolate controller giveaway.

Edible Xbox controller celebrates the upcoming new Wonka film's release.

Exclusive contest runs from November 13 through December 14, 2023; share to enter.

Wonka-themed Xbox Series X bundle includes a non-edible console and extra treats.

Xbox has revealed a brand new promotion happening this week as the company has teamed with Warner Bros for a special Wonka-themed giveaway. Ahead of the film's release, the company has created a special edible controller wrapped in a gold foil and housed inside a specially made case that looks like an XSX. This thing is 100% edible, if that's what you decide to do with it. We're sure there are hundreds of collectors out there making room in their freezer and fitting it for a padlock to see if they can make it age in value. The giveaway will run from November 13 through December 14, 2023. We have more details about it below, as we have a couple of snippets from their own story, and those wishing to enter can do so by sharing this social media post on Twitter/X.

Wonka Comes To Xbox

A special Wonka chocolate bar-inspired Xbox Series X bundled with a unique console display modeled after the magic of Willy Wonka's iconic chocolate store. While the console may look like one of Wonka's famous chocolate bars, the Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X is not edible.A beautiful box of surprises celebrating the new "Wonka" film containing the first-ever official edible Xbox Controller made of 100% pure chocolate and wrapped in the signature gold wrapper; a custom-designed, burgundy-colored Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by Wonka's coat from the film; and five additional chocolate truffles uniquely crafted to complement your Xbox gaming adventures including:

Achievement Hunting: Delicious chocolate with a boost of energy ingredients, which helps with long-term gaming focus. Time to rack up that Gamerscore.

Delicious chocolate with a boost of energy ingredients, which helps with long-term gaming focus. Time to rack up that Gamerscore. Button Masher: Buzzing with bold espresso to keep your reactions crisp and your head in the game.

Buzzing with bold espresso to keep your reactions crisp and your head in the game. Your Citrus Sidekick: Chocolate and orange team up for a sunny burst of flavor, in honor of the fruitful variety of games available on Xbox Game Pass.

Chocolate and orange team up for a sunny burst of flavor, in honor of the fruitful variety of games available on Xbox Game Pass. Xtra Kick: Balances out the sweet with just the right amount of heat. Just like any end boss, this gets you a little fired up but yields sweet rewards.

Balances out the sweet with just the right amount of heat. Just like any end boss, this gets you a little fired up but yields sweet rewards. Wonka for the Win: Sometimes the greatest joys in life are also the simplest. So, this treat focuses on the essence of what makes a great truffle: the chocolate. 100% pure, decadently delicious chocolate.

