Xbox Game Studios Partners With Waze For A Halo Infinite Experience

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have partnered with Waze for a special Halo Infinite promotion when it comes to guidance. For a short time you can now select one of two new voices to guide you around the city as they have added UNSC and Banished guides into the app. It's nothing you need to pay for, but when you update the app, you'll see a Halo option in the voice selections, when you'll essentially get guided by either a marine telling you where to go, or an alien complaining about the traffic. But it won't be around forever, just long enough to promote the game and get some fun out of the app. We have more details below from Xbox Wire about the promotion.

Upon selecting the Halo Infinite theme, drivers can choose their side: the UNSC or the Banished. Those siding with humanity and the UNSC will have their in-app car replaced with the Warthog and will have their trip navigated by none other than the Master Chief himself, and even select him as their Waze profile "Mood." Drivers embracing their more rebellious side can choose the Banished, Halo Infinite's enemy faction. They'll have their in-app car replaced with a Ghost, get their navigation audio from the Banished war chief, Escharum, and an Escharum "Mood" to let others on the road know which side they've chosen. Access the first ever video game-themed experience on Waze to choose your faction, and your drives will take on a decidedly Halo flavor. Or open the Waze app, tap "My Waze" and select the Halo banner to activate the experience. The content is available worldwide starting today in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, and will remain on the Waze app for a limited time.