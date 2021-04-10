Xbox Game Studios Reveals More About Age Of Empires IV

Xbox Game Studios, along with Relic Entertainment and World's Edge revealed more about Age Of Empires IV today. The stream, which you can check out down at the bottom, gave players a much more in-depth look at what's on the way for the latest entry to the franchise. They also revealed some fun news for other titles, such as the fact that Age Of Empires II will be getting co-op for the first time, with a small selection of levels designed for two-player combat. Not to mention a special sweepstakes with Alienware to get a custom PC setup. You can read more of what the team had to say about this event here, as we have a snippet from the Xbox Live article below. Still no word on an official release date for the game, however.

Drawing inspiration from gilded manuscripts of the time, the "golden soldiers" project historical events over present-day real-world locations, giving us a realistic sense of place in how events unfolded hundreds of years ago. It's very BBC documentary styled-inspired, and it looks great. Get ready for more of this throughout the three other campaigns in Age Of Empires IV. The Norman campaign will tell the story of Duke William of Normandy as he wrestles control of England from King Harold, starting at the Battle of Hastings, then later following his descendants Robert, William II, and Henry I as they continue to fight for what would become modern day England. All the classic medieval units were shown here in action, from knights on horseback engaging with pikemen across large fields of battle capped off with a great looking castle siege. It all looks very epic with many units on the field and the game engine itself displaying well detailed grass on the fields, intricate stone textures on the castle walls, and detailed features of units from their shields, spears, and armor all help to bring an authentic look and feel to this strategy game.

