Xbox Reveals Special SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X

Would you like to own a special SpongeBob SquarePants edition of the Xbox Series X? The company is giving it away in a new contest.

Xbox announced yesterday they are holding a new contest in which they are selling a special SpongeBob SquarePants edition of the Xbox Series X. Partnering up with Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill Entertainment, they have created this customized console in tribute to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. As you can see from the image here, it will take on the iconic image of SpongeBob, complete with an Xbox console to match, with the faces of several characters from the animated series serving as decoration.

As you might suspect, there is a catch to buying this, and it all revolves around using the Best Buy mobile app. The only way anyone can purchase this item is to download the app and buy it exclusively through their system. And as you might have also suspected, this one is going to cost you a little extra since collectors will be looking for it, as the price for this version will run you $700. We have more details about it below from the Xbox Wire announcement.

SpongeBob Xbox

A limited supply of these bundles will be available for purchase at 8 am PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The bundle will retail for $699 and is only available in the US. Download the Best Buy Mobile App, make sure you set a notification, and act fast—once the drop goes live, it will only be obtainable while inventory remains. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more! Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign! Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 recently released a new DLC featuring Mr. Krabs on February 15, 2024.

