Xbox Reveals Two Games With Gold Titles For January 2023

Xbox Game Studios revealed the two titles that will be available in January 2023 for their Games With Gold subscription. The company will launch into the new year with Kick off the new year with Iris Fall and Autonauts going free for a month, the first launching tomorrow, while the second will go up on January 16th. This is actually a pretty cool month to snag these two as they have both been popular in their own right and make for a decent belated Christmas present to yourself for being a part of the system. Those who are subscribed to Games with Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to snag both of them absolutely free for a limited time. Here's more info on both games.

Iris Fall

"Enter the dreamlike, stunningly designed world of puzzles and adventure. Play as young Iris, who follows a mysterious black cat into a labyrinthian world of light and dark. The deeper Iris delves, the more she will realize that everything holds some kind of connection to her. Clever mechanics and challenging puzzles combined with a unique monochrome look and spectacular soundtrack all help lead to a wonderful adventure."

Autonauts

"The world is yours for the building! Find uninhabited planets and transform them. Starting with the absolute basics of harvesting sticks and stones, you'll begin your foundation. Eventually, you can move up to building workerbots, who in turn can help you build more after you hone their artificial intelligence. Teach them to fish, harvest, cook, tailor, and more. Before you know it, you can create Folk who will need your assistance to survive. This is an adorably designed sim game that is open-ended and provides tons of fun challenges for you to master. Set the world in motion through automation."