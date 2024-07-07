Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: XDefiant

XDefiant Hass Launched Season One With New Content

You can play the first season of XDefiant right now, as you have a number of new additions as weell as a Battle Pass option.

Article Summary XDefiant Season 1 launches with GS Kommando faction, new abilities, and a Flash Shield.

Three new maps and free weapons from Battle Pass enhance gameplay experience.

Ranked Play debuts with seven levels, exclusive rewards, and support for four game modes.

Content Creator Code Initiative introduced to allow players to support their favorite creators.

Ubisoft recently launched the first season of XDefiant, giving the game a number of new additions and challenges for players. Some of the big features to this season include a new faction in the GS Kommando (inspired by Rainbow Six), three new maps, three free weapons from the Battle Pass, Ranked Play, and two new arena modes. We have more details below, and you can get the full rundown on the game's website.

XDefiant – Season One

A New Faction Has Entered The Arena: Inspired by R6, GS Kommando has come to XDefiant. This elite strike force comes with its signature abilities: The Shock Wire to build a high-voltage perimeter around their objectives and the Active Defense System (ADS) to shoot down incoming enemy explosives. For its Ultra, GS Kommando has the Flash Shield, an LED-studded shield that doubles as a mobile cover. Finally, for its Passive Trait, this faction is equipped with a Hardhat to reduce the lethality of enemy-delivered headshots.

Two New Modes: Two additional arena modes are coming to Season 1, starting with Capture the Flag (CTF), a run-and-gun fast-paced race to grab the flag and bring it back without letting the enemy get theirs first, which is available starting today. Later this season, Bomb mode will be included, requiring players to bring a more strategic mindset as they take turns defending and defusing a detonator.

Ranked Play: Ranked Play is a 4v4 playlist that will support the Occupy, Domination, Zone Control, and Escort game modes. There will be a total of seven ranks for players to climb: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Ruby, Emerald, Diamond and Legends. Outside of Legends, each rank will have ten levels for players to progress in order to reach the next rank. Exclusive rewards will also be available in Ranked play.

A New Program to Support Content Creators: Beginning Season 1, players can now support a content creator of their choosing. The XDefiant Creator Code Initiative allows players to grant a creator a commission when they make in-game purchases. To participate, players select the "Support a Creator" button in the in-game store and scroll to choose a creator to support. The selected creator will be linked to the player's account for the next 14 days or whenever it's changed. Any time a player buys an item from the store with XCoins, the selected creator will receive a commission from that purchase. The program doesn't require any additional obligation from players, as it allows them to help their favorite creators do what they do best.

