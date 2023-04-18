Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announces Expansion Pass Volume 4 Nintendo has revealed new details to the next addition to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as the Expansion Pass Volume 4 arrives April 25th

Nintendo has a new update coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as the company revealed Expansion Pass Volume 4 is coming next week. The pass is set to be released on April 25th, and with it comes a new original story added to the game, as they look ahead to the future of the series and what may be coming for characters old and new. We got the details and a trailer for you below to enjoy before the content is released.

"Set before the events of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game, players join a cast of new and familiar characters in an original story scenario that connects all three installments in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Future Redeemed also features new battle mechanics, such as Unity Combo, where two characters can attack in unison. Additionally, the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack amiibo figures will be released on Friday, July 21. By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can change the appearance of the sword for Noah's Swordfighter class to match Pyra's Aegis Sword. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sword for Noah's Swordfighter class will match Mythra's Aegis Sword. The Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players after meeting a condition with a Patch that will be released in the future. Finally, new Noah and Mio amiibo figures have been announced. Please stay tuned for more information in the future."

"In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Aionios is the backdrop to an endless conflict between two opposing nations: Keves and Agnus. Through a chance encounter, a group of six soldiers hailing from both rival nations resolve to put aside their differences and work together to expose a new threat – far greater than that of their ceaseless battle. Players can join Noah, Mio and their friends as they traverse epic landscapes, battle ferocious creatures and fight to break the never-ending cycle of violence that binds their homelands."