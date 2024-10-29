Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games, Xenoblade | Tagged: Xenoblade Chronicles X, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Arrives Next March

A surprise for Xenoblade fans this week as Nintendo has revealed Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming next year

Article Summary Nintendo surprises fans with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launching March 2025.

Featuring enhanced visuals, improved gameplay, and new story elements for a 10th Anniversary celebration.

Explore Mira, customize avatars, and unlock Skells for epic battles in this standalone sci-fi adventure.

Join online squads for multiplayer missions and Global Nemesis Battles in an expansive open world.

Nintendo dropped a surprise announcement today for Xenoblade fans, as Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will arrive in March 2025. Essentially coming out for the game's 10th Anniversary, the Wii U title will bring with it enhanced visuals, improved gameplay, new story elements, and many more upgrades that will make this the ultimate version of the title. We have more details below and a stunning trailer above, as the game will officially be released on March 20, 2025.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it's your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar's looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that's as deep as you want it to be. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that's proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira.

While you go about the reconstruction effort, you'll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad* and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.

