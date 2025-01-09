Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games, Xenoblade, Xenoblade Chronicles | Tagged: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Drops New Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, as we get a better look at what they've done for the game

Article Summary Nintendo unveils a fresh trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, releasing March 20, 2025.

Experience an epic sci-fi adventure on Mira, a planet with vast continents and large-scale creatures.

Upgrade your gameplay with stunning graphics and refined mechanics in this standalone story.

Customize your avatar and Skell to conquer challenges and join online squads for exciting multiplayer missions.

Nintendo released a new trailer this morning for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, as they show off more of what the game will look and feel like. The trailer shows off nearly four minutes of footage from the game, as they have highlighted not just the graphical upgrades but the way the gameplay and mechanics work in this updated version of the Wii U title. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 20, 2025.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it's your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar's looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that's as deep as you want it to be.

Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that's proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira. While you go about the reconstruction effort, you'll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad* and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!