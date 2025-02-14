Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, xerneas

Xerenas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

Leading up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova, Xerneas and Yveltal will return to Five Star Raids. Defeat Xerneas with these counters and tips.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Xerenas, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Xerenas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Xerenas counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xerenas with efficiency.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Revavroom Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xerenas can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xerneas will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

