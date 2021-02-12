Xerneas & Yveltal Arrive in Pokémon Masters EX Legendary Event

The Kalos Legendary Pokémon Xerneas and Yveltal have arrived in DeNA Co., Ltd.'s Pokémon Masters EX. They are now available to add to your teams, with Xerneas forming a sync pair with Processor Sycamore and Yveltal pairing with the boss of Team Flare, Lysandre. Let's dive into the details of this Legendary arrival.

DeNA Co., Ltd., in partnership with The Pokémon Company International, announced the following details for this upcoming Give and Take Legendary Event, which will feature these two:

Players can interact with both the Xerneas/Professor Sycamore and the Yveltal/Lysandre sync pairs in the Give and Take Legendary Event which will run from now until March 3rd, 2021 at 9:59 PM Pacific.

Be sure that you have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story to get access to the Give and Take Legendary Event.

The eent will see players and Professor Sycamore looking into the arrival of Xerneas on Pasio, the region in which Pokémon Masters EX takes place. When the event is completed, the sync pair of Professor Sycamore & Xerneas will join players' teams. The other pair, Lysandre & Yveltal, will be available in the sync pair spotlight scout until March 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM Pacific, the same day that the event itself will wrap up.

Yveltal and Lysandre, a Flying- and Dark-type sync pair, will be equipped with attacks including Oblivion Wing, which can replenish HP.

In addition to this Legendary Event, players can find a message from the Pokémon Masters EX about the game's one-and-a-half-year anniversary plans in the in-game News. This will allow players to preview a new sync pair, Piers and Obstagoon, the ultimate evolution of Galarian Zigzagoon that was introduced to the world of Pokémon with Generation Eight and the Galar region. The message will also give players a look at Master sync pairs, which, quoting DeNA Co., Ltd. here, "have exceptional capabilities that can strengthen a player's entire team." Finally, log into the game between now and February 27th, 2021 at 9:59 PM Pacific to earn up to 1,500 gems.