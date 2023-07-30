Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2023, Season of Hidden Gems

Xerneas & Yeltal Return To Pokémon GO Raids In August 2023

Xerneas & Yeltal return to Pokémon GO Raids in August 2023 along with Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon as we get extra Raid Hours.

The Kalos Legendaries Xerneas and Yeltal return to Pokémon GO raids in August 2023. Niantic will also host special extra Raid Hours. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago makes its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago makes its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

Regidrado carries over from the previous raid rotation. There are no new releases here, but we are getting the return of some solid Pokémon with great Shinies. Cresselia is a personal favorite of mine, as is Xerneas. While there are no new releases, Xerneas and Yveltal are both getting new exclusive moves. Let's see if this can boost Xerneas, who should be a way better Fairy-types in competitive Raids than it is right now.

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago

Regidrago Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Check out the dates for Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. We are getting to Raid Hours that week, with Kyogre happening Wednesday and Groudon happening Thursday. You can see the whole Mega raid rotation here.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar

Mega Tyranitar August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

