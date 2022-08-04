OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Game Announced For September

Andrews McMeel Publishing announced their latest TTRPG on the way as we're getting OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Game. This book has been created by Andrew Kolb, the writer and illustrator of Neverland, which took a TTRPG spin on the world of Peter Pan and Captain Hook. This time he tackles another old-school children's tale as he has created a beautifully illustrated RPG setting book set in the magical land of OZ. Unlike other titles, this one uses an urban setting pointcrawl instead of a hexcrawl, which is littered with secrets for you to uncover as you travel around in underground trains and monorail lines that loop around all four districts of OZ. A hardcover version of the book is set to be released on September 20th for $35.

Adventure is just down the Yellow Brick Road… The award-winning author and illustrator of Neverland returns with another beautiful RPG setting book, in OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Game. While many have traveled with Dorothy Gale to the world of OZ, there is so much more to explore! But know this: there is more to the land and its inhabitants than the rumors might suggest. Appearances can be deceiving and like any good metal smith will tell you, the only way to tell a gold bar from a yellow brick is to hit it with a hammer.

So begins Andrew Kolb's OZ: A Fantasy Role-Playing Game. Unlike its predecessor, Neverland, OZ uses an urban setting pointcrawl instead of a hexcrawl, full of secrets to discover via underground trains and a monorail that loops around all four districts of OZ. With different neighborhoods to explore, factions to join, and questions to ask (what happened to The Slippers, anyway?) players can escape to the Emerald City for hours on end.