XGIMI Launches Brand-New MoGo 4 Line Of Projectors

XGIMI has launched a new series of mobile projectros with the MoGo 4 line, offering traditional and laser options for display

XGIMI revealed a new series of portable projectors coming to their line of items, as the new MoGo 4 was unveiled with two different options. As you can see here, this is one of the smaller and more compact models they've ever offered, giving you the option of having a high-quality projector for any occasion, to be on the go, and easy to set up. They have offered up two versions, one in the standard projection lineup they've offered for a while, and one with Laser options for vibrant cinema quality. Plus, the company is offering up bundle packages for both that include a power base and a mobile screen. We have the details on both for you below, as they start at $450.

MoGo 4

The MoGo 4 Series blends portability, power, and style in a sleek, coffee-cup-sized form factor—ready to transform any space into an immersive entertainment experience. Ideal for everything from glamping adventures to rooftop movie nights, MoGo 4 projectors debut a built-in battery, an exciting addition from the previous generation. Unveiled during a media launch event in Paris, the new MoGo 4 models were showcased with live demos, hands-on filter experiences, and immersive sound-and-light installations that brought their lifestyle-first design to life. Both models are iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 winners, underscoring their meticulous build and bold design. The MoGo 4 projector delivers stunning 1080p Full HD visuals enhanced by 450 ISO Lumens brightness, enabling vibrant, detailed projections up to 120 inches. Other key features include:

Harman/Kardon Audio: Integrated dual 6W Harman/Kardon speakers for crystal-clear 360° audio.

Instant Setup & Versatility: Effortless pull-up activation, auto keystone correction, and full 360° rotation, allowing users to quickly project on any surface.

Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.

Detachable Buckle Lanyard: For easy carry and style customization.

Magnetic Creative Filters: Comes with a Sunset filter to set the perfect ambiance; others available include: Ripple : Reflects soft, wave-like motion for a meditative feel. Dreamscape : Washes the room in ethereal and dynamic hues. Lunar : Adds a soft, moonlit blue tone for calming nighttime use.

Gesture Control: Switch filters with a simple wave of the hand in front of the lens.

Ambient Speaker Mode: Turns the MoGo 4 into a standalone Bluetooth speaker with reactive light pulses that sync with your music.

Extended Playtime: Up to 2.5 built-in hours of video playback (Eco Mode) or up to 6 hours of music without stand; up to 5 hours of video with PowerBase Stand.

MoGo 4 Laser

Taking portable entertainment to new heights, the MoGo 4 Laser brings cinema-grade triple-laser technology to portable projectors for the first time, delivering flagship-level visuals in a sleek, compact design:

Advanced Laser Display: Featuring triple laser technology with an impressive 550 ISO Lumens and industry-leading 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio delivering exceptional clarity, vibrancy, and depth.

Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.

Detachable Buckle Lanyard: For easy carry and style customization.

Complete Creative Filter Suite: Includes all four magnetic filters (Sunset, Ripple, Lunar, Dreamscape) to tailor your environment.

Gesture Control: Instantly switch filter modes or vibe settings with a wave.

Elegant Design: A premium finish, exclusive lens print, and transparent base with illuminated power light.

Metal Side Rail: Brushed aluminum detailing provides both structural reinforcement and visual edge.

Extended Playtime: Up to 2.5 built-in hours of video playback (Eco Mode) or up to 6 hours of music without stand; up to 5 hours of video with PowerBase Stand.

