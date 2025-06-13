Posted in: Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: MoGo 4, projector, XGIMI
XGIMI Launches Brand-New MoGo 4 Line Of Projectors
XGIMI has launched a new series of mobile projectros with the MoGo 4 line, offering traditional and laser options for display
Article Summary
- XGIMI debuts the MoGo 4 Series, ultra-portable projectors with stylish, coffee-cup-sized designs.
- MoGo 4 delivers 1080p Full HD visuals, up to 120” projection, built-in battery, and Harman/Kardon audio.
- MoGo 4 Laser features triple-laser tech, 550 ISO Lumens, 110% BT.2020 color, and four creative filters.
- Both models include gesture controls, magnetic filters, lanyards, and bundled accessory options starting at $450.
XGIMI revealed a new series of portable projectors coming to their line of items, as the new MoGo 4 was unveiled with two different options. As you can see here, this is one of the smaller and more compact models they've ever offered, giving you the option of having a high-quality projector for any occasion, to be on the go, and easy to set up. They have offered up two versions, one in the standard projection lineup they've offered for a while, and one with Laser options for vibrant cinema quality. Plus, the company is offering up bundle packages for both that include a power base and a mobile screen. We have the details on both for you below, as they start at $450.
MoGo 4
The MoGo 4 Series blends portability, power, and style in a sleek, coffee-cup-sized form factor—ready to transform any space into an immersive entertainment experience. Ideal for everything from glamping adventures to rooftop movie nights, MoGo 4 projectors debut a built-in battery, an exciting addition from the previous generation. Unveiled during a media launch event in Paris, the new MoGo 4 models were showcased with live demos, hands-on filter experiences, and immersive sound-and-light installations that brought their lifestyle-first design to life. Both models are iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 winners, underscoring their meticulous build and bold design. The MoGo 4 projector delivers stunning 1080p Full HD visuals enhanced by 450 ISO Lumens brightness, enabling vibrant, detailed projections up to 120 inches. Other key features include:
- Harman/Kardon Audio: Integrated dual 6W Harman/Kardon speakers for crystal-clear 360° audio.
- Instant Setup & Versatility: Effortless pull-up activation, auto keystone correction, and full 360° rotation, allowing users to quickly project on any surface.
- Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.
- Detachable Buckle Lanyard: For easy carry and style customization.
- Magnetic Creative Filters: Comes with a Sunset filter to set the perfect ambiance; others available include:
- Ripple: Reflects soft, wave-like motion for a meditative feel.
- Dreamscape: Washes the room in ethereal and dynamic hues.
- Lunar: Adds a soft, moonlit blue tone for calming nighttime use.
- Gesture Control: Switch filters with a simple wave of the hand in front of the lens.
- Ambient Speaker Mode: Turns the MoGo 4 into a standalone Bluetooth speaker with reactive light pulses that sync with your music.
- Extended Playtime: Up to 2.5 built-in hours of video playback (Eco Mode) or up to 6 hours of music without stand; up to 5 hours of video with PowerBase Stand.
MoGo 4 Laser
Taking portable entertainment to new heights, the MoGo 4 Laser brings cinema-grade triple-laser technology to portable projectors for the first time, delivering flagship-level visuals in a sleek, compact design:
- Advanced Laser Display: Featuring triple laser technology with an impressive 550 ISO Lumens and industry-leading 110% BT.2020 color gamut, with 1000:1 native contrast ratio delivering exceptional clarity, vibrancy, and depth.
- Infrared Mini Remote: Included ultra-compact remote with quick, intuitive controls.
- Detachable Buckle Lanyard: For easy carry and style customization.
- Complete Creative Filter Suite: Includes all four magnetic filters (Sunset, Ripple, Lunar, Dreamscape) to tailor your environment.
- Gesture Control: Instantly switch filter modes or vibe settings with a wave.
- Elegant Design: A premium finish, exclusive lens print, and transparent base with illuminated power light.
- Metal Side Rail: Brushed aluminum detailing provides both structural reinforcement and visual edge.
- Extended Playtime: Up to 2.5 built-in hours of video playback (Eco Mode) or up to 6 hours of music without stand; up to 5 hours of video with PowerBase Stand.