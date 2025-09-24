Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Announced For February 2026

During a special livestream this morning, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties are coming next year

Article Summary Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties launching February 2026 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 features rebuilt visuals, new cutscenes, and exciting brawler battle styles to master.

Dark Ties introduces brand-new story content starring Yoshitaka Mine as a playable protagonist.

Players can enjoy new modes, weapon-based combat, Hell's Arena, and wild team battles in Okinawa.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio had a special reveal this morning, as we learned that Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will be released next year. The news came during the RGG Direct, where they showed off the game and gave a deep dive, as both titles will be released as one remastered package as part of the franchise's 20th Anniversary. We have more details and the videos here, as the game will launch for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on February 12, 2026

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Yakuza Kiwami 3 tells the story of Kazuma Kiryu and his adoptive daughter Haruka Sawamura who have planted roots in the tropical Japanese prefecture of Okinawa to run the Morning Glory Orphanage. But when both the government and the yakuza set their sights on beachfront property, Kiryu finds that to defend the things he cares about, he must fight and sacrifice. Can Kiryu rescue the orphanage and escape his past for good? Rebuilt from the ground up, Yakuza Kiwami 3 evolves several aspects of the beloved title with new cutscenes and new side experiences to make Okinawa and Kamurocho even more exciting and entertaining. Additional highlights include:

Ultimate Brawler Experience – Players can now swap between two powerful fighting styles: "Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami," a brawling action style overflowing with power and an unmatched sense of dominance featuring the largest number of attack techniques in the series' history; and the new "Ryukyu Style," a thrilling and technical weapon-based action style inspired by traditional Okinawan weapon arts that allows players to unleash a wide variety of combo techniques using eight different types of weapons. Both battle styles combine for the ultimate brawler experience!

Players can now swap between two powerful fighting styles: "Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami," a brawling action style overflowing with power and an unmatched sense of dominance featuring the largest number of attack techniques in the series' history; and the new "Ryukyu Style," a thrilling and technical weapon-based action style inspired by traditional Okinawan weapon arts that allows players to unleash a wide variety of combo techniques using eight different types of weapons. Both battle styles combine for the ultimate brawler experience! "Legendary Baddie, Bad Boy Dragon"– a team battle mode where players aim to build the ultimate biker gang and fight alongside the Ryukyu Gal Gang, a group of lady bikers out to protect the streets of Okinawa.

Dark Ties is a brand-new story that features Yoshitaka Mine, one of Kiryu's formidable foes from Yakuza 3 as the protagonist. This story depicts the events leading up to Yakuza 3, shedding light on Mine's origins, his search for unwavering bonds, and the path that led him, once the head of a venture company, to be immersed in the world of the yakuza. Highlights include:

All-New Experience – for the first time ever, fans can play as Mine. Battle foes with a stylish yet refined combat system centered around boxing, explore the streets of Kamurocho, and see the usually cool-headed Mine cut loose and have fun.

for the first time ever, fans can play as Mine. Battle foes with a stylish yet refined combat system centered around boxing, explore the streets of Kamurocho, and see the usually cool-headed Mine cut loose and have fun. "Dark Awakening" mode – unleash Mine's inner darkness in battle, triggering a rampage with ruthless, relentless combos, and finishing foes with a decisive strike infused with the power of darkness.

unleash Mine's inner darkness in battle, triggering a rampage with ruthless, relentless combos, and finishing foes with a decisive strike infused with the power of darkness. "Hell's Arena" – an underground fight club where players can enjoy fights under a variety of unique rules. In "Survival Hell" mode, players will fight their way through an underground dungeon, enduring relentless assaults from numerous hunters, to reach the goal and clear the challenge.

