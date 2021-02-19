Riot Games Reveals Legends Of Runeterra: Empires Of The Ascended

Riot Games revealed a new expansion is on the way for Legends Of Runeterra as players will soon experience Empires Of The Ascended. According to the reveal, this is going to be the largest expansion to come to the game since its launch, bringing with it over 100 new cards that will radically change how the game is played. The company didn't release any major info on the expansion just yet, as it appears they're going to be taking their time with the reveals and slowly publishing info across their social media channels leading up to the big day, which is currently set for March 3rd, 2021. We have what little info the team released for you below, along with a quick quote and a teaser trailer to hype you up a bit. We'll bring you more updates on it as they get released.

A buried empire. A brother's betrayal. A relic that could change everything. Empires Of The Ascended will bring 110 new cards to Legends of Runeterra, including nine champions and a new region, Shurima, a vast, mystical, ancient, brutal desert-like land that was once home to the most powerful empire on Runeterra which collapsed long ago, for players to experience on March 3rd. Leading up to the release, Riot Games will be unveiling cards for their largest expansion through its social channels daily. "We're super excited for everyone to finally experience the glorious new region, Shurima. For this set, we've really tried to go "next level" in cinematic moments, novel mechanics, and big plays. We can't wait to see what you do with it when it goes live!", says Mark Sassenrath, Design Lead for Legends of Runeterra's Empires of the Ascended expansion.