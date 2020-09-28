Yakuza: Like A Dragon Gets A November Launch Date

Big news from SEGA this morning as Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be launching on November 10th, 2020 for most consoles. Back in August the game was originally announced to be released on November 13th, but it appears the company has made a date change to coincide with the release of the Xbox Series X/S consoles. What's more, that date change will also hold up for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. However, for some strange reason that no one has explained, the game won't come out on the PlayStation 5 until March 2nd, 2021 in the west. So if you're in Europe or the Americas and you want to play it day-of on a next-gen console, you need and XSX or XSS.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will now launch on November 10th, courtesy of SEGA.
Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn't commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most.Confused and alone, he embarks on a mission to discover the truth behind his family's betrayal and take his life back, becoming an unlikely hero for the city's outcasts on his journey.

 Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, and use the battlefield your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, street signs, and everything else at your disposal to crack some skulls! When you're not busy bashing heads, relax by hitting up the local arcade for some classic SEGA games, compete with locals in a no holds barred go-kart race around Yokohama, complete 50 unique substories, or just take in the scenery of a modern-day Japanese city. There's always something new around the corner.

