Yamaha Jumps Into Video Games With The ZG Series Gaming Mixer
Yamaha has made a play to get into the audio side of video games as they have announced the ZG Series Gaming Mixer. Technically the company released two items as part of the series, as the first one is the mixer itself, going by the product name, the ZG01. With it they have also released a gaming headset to be utilized with the mixer, which is the YH-G01. Both items are being sold individually or in the ZG01 Pack. The mixer itself utilizes a USB interface designed to provide as much command over gaming audio as possible, including the primary game audio, voice chat, and other inputs to be arranged at various levels. All with an immersive 3D surround sound setup and what they're calling "competitive-gaming focus modes." We have more info on them below, but if you're looking to buy, the mixer is going for $300, the headset for $170, and the pack for $420.
The ZG01 gaming mixer is easy to use for any multi-player gamer, yet powerful enough for eSports pros and live-streaming broadcasters. Intuitive controls let you quickly manage sound levels and effects in real-time. Advanced mic settings and voice effects (including compression, limiter, reverb, pitch, radio voice and more) allow you to fine-tune and personalize your voice. The ZG01 supports gaming headsets with a built-in mic or a dedicated mic via the rear-panel XLR / TRS combo jack.
The ZG01 connects to a Windows or Mac computer via a single USB-C cable, with audio and control managed by a specialized Steinberg USB driver that recognizes your computer as multiple "virtual devices" for the game, voice chat and streaming apps. For connection to gaming consoles, the mixer accesses game audio via a built-in 2-in/1-out HDMI switcher (with video pass-through up to 4K/60; no video capture). For gamers who prefer to use a game chat app on their smartphone instead of their PC, the ZG01 offers a smartphone aux jack.