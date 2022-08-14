Yamaha Jumps Into Video Games With The ZG Series Gaming Mixer

The ZG01 gaming mixer is easy to use for any multi-player gamer, yet powerful enough for eSports pros and live-streaming broadcasters. Intuitive controls let you quickly manage sound levels and effects in real-time. Advanced mic settings and voice effects (including compression, limiter, reverb, pitch, radio voice and more) allow you to fine-tune and personalize your voice. The ZG01 supports gaming headsets with a built-in mic or a dedicated mic via the rear-panel XLR / TRS combo jack.

The ZG01 connects to a Windows or Mac computer via a single USB-C cable, with audio and control managed by a specialized Steinberg USB driver that recognizes your computer as multiple "virtual devices" for the game, voice chat and streaming apps. For connection to gaming consoles, the mixer accesses game audio via a built-in 2-in/1-out HDMI switcher (with video pass-through up to 4K/60; no video capture). For gamers who prefer to use a game chat app on their smartphone instead of their PC, the ZG01 offers a smartphone aux jack.