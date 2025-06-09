Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: NPC Entertainment, Rayka Studio, Yaoling: Mythical Journey

Yaoling: Mythical Journey Confirms Full Release Happening This Month

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, Yaoling: Mythical Journey will be getting a full release on Steam, set for launch this month

Article Summary Yaoling: Mythical Journey exits Early Access and launches its full release on Steam this June.

Collect and train over 300 unique Yokai in a mystical RPG world inspired by ancient legends.

Build your own village, recruit companions, and master strategic Yokai battles across diverse realms.

Uncover the source of corruption and heal the Land of the Ancients by purifying evil Yokai.

Indie game developer and publisher Rayka Studio, along with co-publisher NPC Entertainment, confirmed that Yaoling: Mythical Journey is leaving Early Access. The fantasy RPG title has been in Early Access for nearly a year, as they have been testing and improving the game since July 2024. But now it looks like the full version will see the light of day when it comes out on June 19, 2025. No new trailer or other info for this one, just simply a new release date happening next week.

Yaoling: Mythical Journey

In Yaoling: Mythical Journey, humans and mystical creatures known as Yokai live in close harmony in The Land of The Ancients – a realm overseen by the Divine Jade Tree. Peace has been shattered by a gloom-ridden force that's corrupted the Yokai, turning them into feral shadows of their former selves. It's up to you to purify the Land, Yokai, and Divine Tree as you venture on a journey to become a Yokai Keeper. Collect over 300 different types of Yokai to mix and match and aid your team strategically in battles. Every Yokai has its own unique characteristics and traits, while their evolutions are full of surprises, so come and search for your perfect partners! Challenge the many Yokai Keepers schools across the Land of the Ancients, and test your strength!

Roam a Tranquil Realm – The Land of the Ancients is a vivid, magical place. Travel through deep forests, snow-laden flatlands, gloomy gorges, and kingdoms of wonder, while being soothed by the enchanting soundtrack.

The Land of the Ancients is a vivid, magical place. Travel through deep forests, snow-laden flatlands, gloomy gorges, and kingdoms of wonder, while being soothed by the enchanting soundtrack. A Rich and Vast World – Forge bonds with nine recruitable village companions, seek out the thirteen schools of Yokai Keepers, and confront five savage demon lords!

Forge bonds with nine recruitable village companions, seek out the thirteen schools of Yokai Keepers, and confront five savage demon lords! Command your Yokai – Every Yokai has its own set of strengths and weaknesses – it's up to you to arrange them into an effective strategy! Enact a tactical vision through swapping among different Yokai, abilities, and equipment.

Every Yokai has its own set of strengths and weaknesses – it's up to you to arrange them into an effective strategy! Enact a tactical vision through swapping among different Yokai, abilities, and equipment. Build and Manage – Yokai aren't just here for battle. They can be hired to help you build up your own cozy village, where they'll tackle various tasks from gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and such and more! Join your companions in building a cozy place to call home.

Yokai aren't just here for battle. They can be hired to help you build up your own cozy village, where they'll tackle various tasks from gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and such and more! Join your companions in building a cozy place to call home. Charmed – Dozens of unique charms will aid you in your adventures, from ones that heal and enhance your Yokai, to some that damage and debuff opponents, as well as ones essential for sealing and capturing. Casting charms outside of battle might bring you unexpected surprises, too!

– Dozens of unique charms will aid you in your adventures, from ones that heal and enhance your Yokai, to some that damage and debuff opponents, as well as ones essential for sealing and capturing. Casting charms outside of battle might bring you unexpected surprises, too! Liberate the land – Discover what's behind the dark energy corrupting the Yokai. Bring together the varying schools of Yokai Keepers alongside your Yokai companions to cleanse these demons, purify the divine tree, and save the Land from the force of evil!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!