Yars Rising Confirmed For September 2024 Release

Atari and WayForward have confirmed the release date for Yars Rising, as the game will arrive this September for PC and consoles.

Article Summary 'Yars Rising' launches in September 2024 for PC and major consoles.

WayForward infuses classic 'Yars’ Revenge' with new platforming action.

Physical editions available for PlayStation and Switch on release.

Discover interconnected sci-fi mystery and unlockable alien powers.

Developer WayForward and publisher Atari have confirmed a release date for Yars Rising, as the game arrives this September. After being teased a few months ago on the Nintendo Direct, the team has confirmed the game's release on all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 10, 2024. What's more, physical editions will be made for PlayStation and Switch owners. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait out the next three months.

Yars Rising

Emi grows in power throughout her adventure, allowing her to retrace her steps and reach previously inaccessible and secret areas. Her evolving hacking skills are critical to solving stimulating minigames that reference the innovative gameplay from the Atari 2600 title Yars' Revenge. The deeper into the QoTech facilities Emi ventures, the more expansive the sci-fi mystery becomes. A colorful cast of hacker allies helps Emi discover her connection to a distant alien race and unlock powers unlike anything she could have imagined. Yars Rising celebrates the Yars franchise in WayForward's distinct style of anime art, humor, retro game mechanics, and storytelling virtuosity.

2D Platforming Action: Emi must jump, blast, and sneak her way past waves of robotic and alien enemies. Her latent powers are revealed as the game progresses, granting her wild augments and biohacks that let her reach previously inaccessible areas. A sprawling, interconnected map allows for hours of exploration

Emi must jump, blast, and sneak her way past waves of robotic and alien enemies. Her latent powers are revealed as the game progresses, granting her wild augments and biohacks that let her reach previously inaccessible areas. A sprawling, interconnected map allows for hours of exploration Sci-Fi Intrigue: A seemingly bottomless mystery takes Emi from drab office buildings into hidden underground labs, and even to the farthest reaches of space as she uncovers the dark truth behind the QoTech corporation and discovers her own personal connection to an alien race.

A seemingly bottomless mystery takes Emi from drab office buildings into hidden underground labs, and even to the farthest reaches of space as she uncovers the dark truth behind the QoTech corporation and discovers her own personal connection to an alien race. Challenging Retro Minigames: A series of hacking minigames pay homage to the original Yars' Revenge, which fans love for its top-down, quick twitch gameplay.

A series of hacking minigames pay homage to the original Yars' Revenge, which fans love for its top-down, quick twitch gameplay. Stealth Traversal: Emi can't always shoot or jump her way out of a jam – tense sections of stealth gameplay force her to duck into the shadows to hide from relentless security guards.

Emi can't always shoot or jump her way out of a jam – tense sections of stealth gameplay force her to duck into the shadows to hide from relentless security guards. Classic WayForward Aesthetics: With fantastically rendered 3D environments and an ensemble of captivating characters, the WayForward team brings Emi's story to life as only they can.

With fantastically rendered 3D environments and an ensemble of captivating characters, the WayForward team brings Emi's story to life as only they can. Play the OG: Discover the first game in the Yars franchise by playing WayForward's modern take on the Yars' Revenge, accessible right from the main menu.

