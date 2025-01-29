Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7QUARK, Game Source Entertainment, Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade

Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade Arrives in Late April

Yasha: Legends Of The Demon Blade dropped a new trailer and confirmed its release date for PC via Steam happening this April

Article Summary Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade releases April 23, 2025, on PC via Steam, debuting an action-packed RPG experience.

Immerse in the tumultuous Edo period, battling demons to restore peace in a captivating fantasy setting.

Choose among a Ninja, Oni, or Samurai, each with unique skills and storylines, in this thrilling roguelite adventure.

Master Demon Blades, discover secret stages, and unlock powerful upgrades and recipes to enhance gameplay.

Indie game developer 7QUARK and publisher Game Source Entertainment have confirmed the release date for Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade. The devs have confirmed the all-new action roguelite RPG title will be out on April 23, 2025, for PC via Steam, fully released with no demo or Early Access period. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade

Taking place during the Edo period, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade is an action RPG infused with fantasy elements and roguelite mechanics. Immerse yourself in a realm brimming with authentic Japanese ambiance as you engage in seamless combo attacks against relentless demon adversaries. Once upon a time, a delicate equilibrium existed between humans and demons. Despite occasional discord, both factions labored to uphold their dearly attained peace. This equilibrium shattered when the sovereign of all demons, the "Nine-tailed Fox" arose, rallying demonkind to sow chaos across the mortal realm. Embark on a journey in a chaotic world, confronting a myriad of demons, and seeking a path to reclaim peace. Through a series of adventures, piece together the truth behind the mystery and forge a path to restoration.

Replayable Multiple Stories: An Immortal Ninja, An Oni Emissary, A Demon Samurai… Each boasting utterly distinct combat techniques and unique storylines. Explore a diverse selection of exclusive weapons and captivating narratives, all set within the expansive realm of these three central characters!

An Immortal Ninja, An Oni Emissary, A Demon Samurai… Each boasting utterly distinct combat techniques and unique storylines. Explore a diverse selection of exclusive weapons and captivating narratives, all set within the expansive realm of these three central characters! Splendid Actions: Master an array of Demon Blades to combat the evil forces causing chaos across distant lands. Combine the powers of these weapons, collect hundreds of "Soul Orbs" infused with mysterious talents, and garner blessings from the Neko Shrine… craft your distinct strategy for each expedition!

Master an array of Demon Blades to combat the evil forces causing chaos across distant lands. Combine the powers of these weapons, collect hundreds of "Soul Orbs" infused with mysterious talents, and garner blessings from the Neko Shrine… craft your distinct strategy for each expedition! Unlock Dream Recipes: Throughout your journey, you'll have the opportunity to gather various types of upgrade items. Beyond weapon components, you'll also come across ingredients for gourmet recipes. For an extra boost in strength, indulge in a bowl of fantastical ramen!

Throughout your journey, you'll have the opportunity to gather various types of upgrade items. Beyond weapon components, you'll also come across ingredients for gourmet recipes. For an extra boost in strength, indulge in a bowl of fantastical ramen! Let's Meet at the Demon Festival: In this colorful world, kind-hearted demons flourish, hosting festivals within alternate dimensions. Meet these powerful allies during each unique adventure and gain valuable rewards!

In this colorful world, kind-hearted demons flourish, hosting festivals within alternate dimensions. Meet these powerful allies during each unique adventure and gain valuable rewards! Challenge Hidden Stages: During your adventure, numerous secret areas are waiting to be unlocked. Test your limits and embrace high levels of difficulty within these challenging stages!

