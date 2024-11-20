Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ysbryd Games | Tagged: YIIK, YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, YIIK: I.V Definitive Version

YIIK: I.V Definitive Version Will Arrive This December

YIIK: I.V Definitive Version has been annoucned, as PC and console players will be able to get this end-all-be-all edition next month

Article Summary YIIK: I.V Definitive Version launches on PC, PS4, and Switch in December 2024.

Experience reimagined combat, new party members, and revamped areas in this surreal RPG.

Explore 1999 with Alex and his misfit crew in a mind-bending, PS1-inspired adventure.

Features voice talent like Chris Niosi and music by legends like Toby Fox and Hiroki Kikuta.

Indie game developer Ackk Studios and publisher Ysbryd Games have announced that YIIK: I.V Definitive Version will be released next month. If the name didn't tip you off, this well be the end-all-be-all edition of the title, giving you all the content released since launch, improvements, bonus additions, and more, all in one package. We have more details and a trailer here from the team, as this version will be released for PC via Steam, as well as for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on December 2, 2024.

YIIK: I.V Definitive Version

YIIK: I.V Definitive Version is a surreal Japanese-style RPG set in the late '90s. After witnessing a woman vanish from an elevator with no plausible explanation, college graduate Alex gathers friendly misfits from the internet to investigate her disappearance. Alex's search for the truth leads him and his companions into a journey rife with mystery and danger… and who knows what lurks beyond the new millennium?

Witness the turn of the century as Alex returns to his hometown from college and stumbles into a mind-bending interdimensional adventure inspired by PS1 graphics. Battle unexplainable monsters in a brand new battle system alongside a party of peculiar misfits. Dive back into 1999 for the ultimate version of YIIK, complete with reimagined combat, a cast of new party members, new and improved cutscenes, revamped areas, new Monster Dens, Alex's Mind Dungeon leveling system, and much, much more.

Brave dungeons littered with puzzles, traps, and bizarre enemies. Yammering skulls, tortoise samurais, living stop signs… etc!

Stay on your toes with a turn-based combat system anchored on twitchy mini-games.

Brandish vinyl records, cameras, musical instruments and more unusual weapons. (Relax, weapons don't break.)

Play through 30 hours of the main campaign and sidequests, rendered in a dreamlike, otherworldly graphic style that harkens back to the PSone era.

The main story campaign features voice talents like Chris Niosi (Tales of Zestiria, Disgaea 5), Clifford Chapin (Attack on Titan, RWBY) and more.

YIIK's eclectic electroacoustic soundtrack features contributors like Toby Fox (UnderTale), Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana) and Garoad (VA-11 Hall-A).

