Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Receives A New Story Trailer

NIS America revealed a new trailer this week for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox as they delve a bit deeper into the new story you'll be encountering. You get a better look at the man known as Adol Christin and all of the enigmatic individuals who surround him, as you will strive to unveil the secret of the curse that binds him. But first, Adol must first uncover an even greater mystery of Balduq Prison, to which he and the others are currently citizens of. It's a fun little trailer to keep you busy at the game will be released on the PS4 on February 2nd, 2021, while the PC and Nintendo Switch versions are on the way in the summer. Enjoy watching down below.

Renowned adventurer Adol "the Red" Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects to protect the city from shadowy creatures. Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq. Familiar mechanics such as Flash Dodge and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.