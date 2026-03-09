Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Nihon Falcom, Ys, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta, Ys: Memories of Celceta

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Receives Switch Release Date

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as this current remaster of the game arrives in late April

Article Summary Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta launches on Nintendo Switch with a remastered, updated experience.

Join Adol Christin as he unravels his lost memories in the vast and mysterious land of Celceta.

Utilize the tag-team party combat system and explore treacherous landscapes in this classic RPG adventure.

Enjoy enhanced visuals, music, and features that showcase the evolution of the iconic Ys series.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games have confirmed that Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta will be coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. Originally developed by Nihon Falcom and released in 2012 as Ys: Memories of Celceta, the game has been ported a few times, including this current remaster that rolls all previous updates and improvements into one title. You can see what it looks like in the latest trailer above, as the game arrives for the platform on April 28, 2026.

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta

World-famous adventurer Adol Christin awakens alone in the unfamiliar land of Celceta, remembering nothing more than his own name. Eager to unravel the mystery of his past and his current predicament, Adol begins his search for clues to his identity in a nearby town. Joined by the thief, Duren, who claims to have spent some time at his side these past weeks, the young adventurer soon earns the favor of the local Romun Army general. The general tasks the duo with documenting the untamed wilderness of the Great Forest of Celceta. Though none have ever returned from this dangerous quest, Adol sets off with Duren in hopes of reclaiming his lost memories. Along the way he meets numerous other individuals who seem to have encountered him before and must carefully determine who among them can be trusted.

Experience a timeless chapter in the storied RPG franchise making its debut on Nintendo Switch, filled with duplicitous schemes, treacherous geography, and secretive characters. As the adventure that immediately follows the events of Ys X, and which laid the groundwork for gameplay systems that would be seen in Ys VIII and beyond, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta is a special opportunity to go deeper into the series' history and see the evolution that continues to drive its remarkable longevity.

Explore and map out your way across a dangerous landscape, taking advantage of a unique tag-team party combat system that allows for creativity and strategy. Seek the truth of Adol's past against the musical backdrop of a refreshed soundtrack. Re-awaken the spirit of adventure, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, in Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta.

