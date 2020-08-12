Ys Origin Is Getting A Special Collector's Edition On Switch & PS4

DotEmu and Clear River Games revealed they will be offering an exclusive Collector's Edition Ys Origin in the Strictly Limited Games' Partner Store. These versions, which you can see an image of here, will come in a special collector's box and include the game with exclusive reversible cover art, a two-CD Soundtrack, an Acrylic Stand Diorama, a Ys Enamel Pin, a Sticker Sheet, and a Bonus Acrylic Card. While it looks great, it will also be limited to 3,000 units on Switch and 1,500 units on PlayStation 4 for a total of 4,500 copies. Each one will be sold at €44.99, which is about $53, and you can pre-order it now if you so desire. The game will be released sometime in Fall 2020.

Ys Origin presents a game through an emotional and exciting story, which takes place 700 years before the two first games of the series – Ys I & Ys II. A demon invasion threatens the land and the two goddesses of Ys vanished. The player sets off with a search party to follow the tracks of the goddesses. Fans of the series may expect to play as the well-known protagonist of the Ys Series, Adol Christin, but this time the player has the choice to start the journey as the apprentice knight Yunica Tovah or the sorcerer Hugo Fact. Ys Origin presents different playable characters with different skills. Yunica is the bright and optimistic girl focusing on physical strength, whilst Hugo is a calm, analytical young man with strong magic powers. As the game progresses, the player gets the chance to unlock a third playable character and different areas and settings unfold throughout. The game features a great guitar soundtrack, that reminds of earlier Ys games. Both audio and visual presentation, along with superb control of your cast, makes for deep and exciting play.