Ys X: Proud Nordics Announced For PC & Switch in 2026

Ys X: Proud Nordics is getting a Western release, as the action JRPG title will arrive sometime in early 2026 for PC and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Ys X: Proud Nordics launches in early 2026 for PC and Nintendo Switch with a definitive edition release.

All original content plus new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a fresh storyline are included.

Follow Adol and Karja as they battle the Griegr threat across the vibrant Obelia Gulf and new locales.

Updated visuals, quality of life improvements, and extra endgame challenges make this the best Ys X yet.

NIS America revealed they will release Ys X: Proud Nordics for both the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms in early 2026. This release is going to be the end-all, be-all version of the game coming to the West, giving you all of the content ever released for it under one title, allowing you to enjoy the action JRPG as it was meant to be played. We're guessing a physical edition will be announced sometime this Fall, though that has yet to be confirmed. For now, enjoy the trailer while we wait for a confirmed date.

Ys X: Proud Nordics

As the definitive edition of this critically acclaimed entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Proud Nordics offers all of the fast-paced combat and enthralling narrative of the original release, with new mechanics, a high-difficulty dungeon, and a brand-new storyline seamlessly integrated throughout the game. After a tense encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol and the proud Norman Karja find themselves bound together by shackles of Mana, and by the looming threat of an undying horde known as the Griegr, who seek to pillage the vibrant Obelia Gulf. Aboard their ship, the Sandras, Adol and Karja gather a trusty crew of friends and allies as they go head-to-head with the Griegr in one unforgettable journey!

Adventure Anew: The spectacular adventure of Ys X: Nordics is back and better than ever, with improved graphical performance and quality of life updates that make this the definitive way to experience Ys X.

The spectacular adventure of Ys X: Nordics is back and better than ever, with improved graphical performance and quality of life updates that make this the definitive way to experience Ys X. Isle of Mystery: Arrive at Öland Island and take part in a brand-new adventure! With Shield Siblings Canute and Astrid by your side, dig deep into the mystery surrounding this island in a story that's been seamlessly integrated into the original.

Arrive at Öland Island and take part in a brand-new adventure! With Shield Siblings Canute and Astrid by your side, dig deep into the mystery surrounding this island in a story that's been seamlessly integrated into the original. An Ocean of Experiences Awaits: New mechanics and content abound in Ys X: Proud Nordics! Use the new Mana Hold ability to manipulate the world around you, try your hand at new challenges on Öland Island, and prepare yourself for Muspelheim, a timed dungeon of diabolical difficulty.

