Ysbryd Games Reveals No Place For Bravery Demo During PAX Online

During PAX Online this past weekend, Ysbryd Games revealed that they will be releasing a demo for their upcoming game No Place For Bravery. This game looks absolutely incredible with the kind of pixel art that developer Glitch Factory has going for it, as you play a blood-soaked soldier looking for redemption by trying to find the daughter he once thought dead. You can play the demo right now during PAX Online, which will run until September 20th, 2020. All you have to do is download it for free on Steam. The game will be released sometime in 2021 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

In the devastated high fantasy world of No Place for Bravery, Thorn, a former soldier, lays down his sword as a lifetime of blood spilt weighs heavy on his shoulders. When news reaches Thorn of his daughter Leaf's survival, long-lost and presumed dead, a chance for redemption rises. Across a world ravaged by brutality and violence, Thorn sets out with his foster son to find Leaf and unearth the truth about her disappearance.

Travel the ancient world of Dewr, where godlike titans have devastated much of humanity. Vibrant pixel art brings to life a cryptic, somber art direction where mysterious monuments and colossal skeletons tower over people struggling to survive. Like the bandits, cultists, and tribes standing in his way, Thorn is simply mortal, but new skills and attacks acquired and remembered throughout the journey will give him a fighting chance.

Inspired by the atmospheric mystique of brutally difficult action-RPGs, No Place for Bravery's open world awaits. In the playable demo, triumph over intense combat scenarios where every swing carries weight and consequence. Adapt to foes with different attack styles and weapons while getting a sneak peek at white-knuckle boss fights to come. Timing is key; death comes with but a few sword strokes stand between life and death, and using Thorn's limited resources at the right moment could mean the difference between life and death.