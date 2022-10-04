Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Receives Two New Legendary Duelists

Konami has confirmed a new update for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel as the game will be adding two new Legendary Duelists to the roster. You're going to get some epic additions as they have brought both the manga and anime characters Joey Wheeler and Mai Valentine into the game, as you can play them right now as Tag Duel partners. Channeling their inner competitor, you'll be able to draw on the power of friendship once again. Their inclusion comes as part of a special Tag Duel event taking place in the game as we speak, giving you the chance to team up with someone else to face off against two characters on a team. The new PvP mode will give you a few new options for gameplay that will test how well you are with a partner and how well you can craft strategies as a team. You can read more about it from Konami below.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel players can unlock Joey and Mai by taking part in a brand-new event for Tag Duel, the PvP mode where players partner with Yu-Gi-Oh! heroes in 2v2 Duels. The new two-part event, titled "Joey's Road to a True Duelist," is available to play now. During the event, players can team up with Joey to earn special in-game rewards, including Game Mats, Card Sleeves, and Profile Icons featuring Joey and Mai. The "Joey's Road to a True Duelist" special event will run from today until 10 PM on October 23. Today's update also brings a wave of new cards to the game, all available to acquire via card draws. They include Joey Wheeler's trademark Ultra-Rare monster, the awe-inspiring Red-Eyes Black Dragon, as well as some of his other iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! cards like Baby Dragon, Time Wizard and Gearfried the Iron Knight. Get new cards to strengthen your deck!"