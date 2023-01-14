Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary Konami has released a new update to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and is holding a giveaway.

Konami has released a new update for players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, as the game is now celebrating its 6th Anniversary this month. The team has added some cool content to the game that will mark the occasion in style, as well as giving players special login bonuses and other content they can snag to enhance the game's experience over the next few weeks. You'll also have a chance to snag something special in the process, as they announced on Twitter that they will be giving away some physical, real-world items from the game. Which include 6th Anniversary Game Mats, like the one you see here, and Card Sleeves for you to show off the next time you're facing off against someone across the table. That content will be running on social media for the next week or so, which gives you only a small window to participate. Meanwhile, we have the details of all the in-game content you can get in on down below.

Duelists who log in to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links the iconic Trap Card, Mirror Force, which now features a new activation animation to commemorate six amazing years of the hit digital card game. When an opponent's monster declares an attack, Mirror Force lets you respond by destroying all Attack Position monsters on the opponent's field, making it a very powerful inclusion in any Deck. In addition to Mirror Force, Duelists can receive the following for free during the 6th Anniversary Celebration Campaign:

A total of 20 Packs – 10 Packs each from the 43rd Mini BOX and 44th Main BOX.

1 UR Dream Ticket (Glossy), 1 SR Dream Ticket (Glossy), 3 UR Tickets (Prismatic, Glossy, Normal), and 3 SR Tickets (Prismatic, Glossy, Normal), all handed out across eight days.

1,000 bonus Gems.

A Skill Ticket.

A Character Unlock Ticket.

6th Anniversary Game Mat and Card Sleeves.