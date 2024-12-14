Posted in: Games, Konami, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Reveals Full List Of Titles

We now know the full list of games coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, as the game is officially up for pre-order now

Article Summary Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection unveils 14 classic titles from the Game Boy era.

The collection spans releases from 1998-2005, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the card game.

Quality-of-life upgrades include online battles, button customization, and infrared card trading.

Bonus Harpie's Feather Duster card randomly inserted in two art styles available at pre-order.

Konami gave a big update for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection this week, as the collection of games ballooned with several titles being revealed. Originally when the game was announced in October, it only came with five titles and the hint that more might be on the way. Well, we got our more and then some, as the collection will now have 14 titles released over a seven-year period, all of them belonging to the Game Boy family of consoles. We have the details below with the updated list of titles, as the game is now up for pre-order, set for release on February 27, 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings back iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! digital titles originally released between 1998 and 2005. The complete lineup of the iconic titles coming in the Collection will be announced at a later date. The Collection also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game. The rare bonus card "Harpie's Feather Duster" will feature two art types, with one card being inserted randomly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998/Game Boy)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999/Game Boy, Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 JP, 2002 US, 2003 EU/Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000/Game Boy Color, includes online battles support)​

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB (2000 JP/Game Boy Color)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters (2001 JP, 2003 US and EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 JP, 2002 US, 2003 EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (2002 JP, 2003 US, 2004 EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (2003 JP, 2004 US and EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel (2003 JP, US, EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004 (2004 JP, US, EU/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler (2004 JP, 2005 US/Game Boy Advance)

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 (2004 JP, 2005 US/Game Boy Advance)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection packs quality-of-life improvements that elevate classic games to modern standards. Games in the Collection that supported local co-op battles when they were first released now offer online battle support. Enjoy Duels with rivals from all over the world!​ Control button layout customization and background settings will also be supported.​ The Collection also highlights card trading between friends by replicating the infrared communication feature unique to the classic Game Boy Color platform. Duelists can relive the nostalgic feeling they had when they traded card data with their friends from one Game Boy Color to another.

