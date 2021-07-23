Yu-Gi-Oh! Full Legend Of Blue Eyes Exodia Set At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a full graded set of Exodia pieces from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game up for auction! Now you, too, can claim victory without even playing a single card… if you're remarkably lucky! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on these iconic and powerful cards.

Most of these super-powerful cards are graded at a Mint-9 grading, except for the Left Leg of the Forbidden One, which is graded at a Gem Mint-10. Players who wish to use Exodia in order to win their game need to have all five cards in their hand at any given time. According to the auction listing for this item at Heritage Auctions' website:

Exodia the Forbidden One is one of the most iconic monsters in the entire franchise. It made its debut in episode 1 of the mega-popular TV series, Yu-Gi-Oh! In the episode Kaiba summons all 3 of his Blue-Eyes White Dragons and Yami Yugi does what he does best, put his faith in the heart of the cards! Yugi pulls the fifth piece of Exodia (first ever duelist to do so) which led to him winning the duel, summoning Exodia is an automatic win. Offered here are all 5 pieces and they've been graded by PSA: #120, 122-124 (MINT 9) and 121 (GEM MINT 10).

If you wish to bid on these five Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for these cards on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!