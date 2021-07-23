Yu-Gi-Oh! Full Legend Of Blue Eyes Exodia Set At Heritage Auctions

Posted on
by
|
Comments
Heritage Sponsored

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a full graded set of Exodia pieces from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game up for auction! Now you, too, can claim victory without even playing a single card… if you're remarkably lucky! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on these iconic and powerful cards.

A full set of the powerful Exodia cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction at Heritage Auctions.
A full set of the powerful Exodia cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction at Heritage Auctions.

Most of these super-powerful cards are graded at a Mint-9 grading, except for the Left Leg of the Forbidden One, which is graded at a Gem Mint-10. Players who wish to use Exodia in order to win their game need to have all five cards in their hand at any given time. According to the auction listing for this item at Heritage Auctions' website:

Exodia the Forbidden One is one of the most iconic monsters in the entire franchise. It made its debut in episode 1 of the mega-popular TV series, Yu-Gi-Oh! In the episode Kaiba summons all 3 of his Blue-Eyes White Dragons and Yami Yugi does what he does best, put his faith in the heart of the cards! Yugi pulls the fifth piece of Exodia (first ever duelist to do so) which led to him winning the duel, summoning Exodia is an automatic win. Offered here are all 5 pieces and they've been graded by PSA: #120, 122-124 (MINT 9) and 121 (GEM MINT 10).

A closer shot of the arms and head of Exodia, the Forbidden One from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction with both legs at Heritage Auctions.
A closer shot of the arms and head of Exodia, the Forbidden One from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction with both legs at Heritage Auctions.
A closer shot of the legs of Exodia, the Forbidden One from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction with the head and both arms at Heritage Auctions.
A closer shot of the legs of Exodia, the Forbidden One from the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Currently available on auction with the head and both arms at Heritage Auctions.

If you wish to bid on these five Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for these cards on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.