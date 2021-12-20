Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Dimension Force Booster Set

Konami revealed another new booster pack is on the way in 2022 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game called Dimension Force. This set channels the ARC-V as you'll be able to use the new "Performapal" cards and a new "Odd-Eyes" monster, along with re-animate strategies from the past with a new "Red-Eyes" Zombie Synchro Monster. This particular booster set contains 100 new cards, which breaks down to 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rare. We have more info on the set below as they will be sold at $4 per pack when it comes out on May 20th, 2022.

Break down the barriers of reality with Dimension Force, the latest core booster for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. This 100-card set includes multiple brand-new themes as well as new cards for older strategies. Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V can swing into action with brand-new "Performapal" cards and a new "Odd-Eyes" monster that's the first ever Ritual Pendulum Monster! Re-animate strategies from the past with a new "Red-Eyes" Zombie Synchro Monster that can Special Summon other Zombie monsters and even itself from the Graveyard! Dimension Force is full of dynamic cards ready to push the Deck-building possibilities to the limit! Here is just some of what you can expect: A brand-new Link Monster ready to take Pendulum strategies beyond what was once thought possible! Look out for cards ready to elevate any Pendulum-based strategy.

Powerful Synchro Monsters, including a Level 11 Psychic Synchro Monster that becomes unaffected by the opponent's activated effects and can unleash a devastating attack the further you fall behind in Life Points!

Fusion Summon with brand-new "Predaplant" and "Starving Venom" cards prepared to devour your opponent's monsters!

More cards for themes introduced in Return of the Duelist, Storm of Ragnarok, The Grand Creators, and more!

The next volume of cards for the World Premiere theme introduced in Battle of Chaos.