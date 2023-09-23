Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Maze Of Millennia, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Maze Of Millennia Booster Pack

Konami reveals one of the first 2024 releases for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as they unveiled Maze Of Millennia this week.

Konami revealed a new booster pack this week set to arrive next year for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with the reveal of Maze Of Millennia. This new pack will come with 85 cards, which will break down into 11 Ultra Rares, 16 Super Rares, 57 Rares, and 1 Quarter-Century Secret Rare. What's more, 16 cards will also be available as Collector's Rares. Each pack will have seven cards, with one being a Foil and six Rare cards per pack. We have a full breakdown from the company of what will be included in this set, as it will go on sale on January 19, 2024, for $4.50 per pack.

"Maze Of Millennia rings in the New Year with new long-thought-lost cards seen in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TV series, and some of today's hottest tournament-level cards, coming in January 2024! From the mesmerizing power of Pegasus' Eye of Illusion to the unseen evil of Clorless, Chaos King of Dark World, you'll have your hands full with dozens of new cards that first appeared in or were inspired by the many worlds of Yu-Gi-Oh! Take a look at just some of the spoils that await you within this maze! You'll need a light source to get through the maze, so start with the brand-new card, Bonfire! This long-awaited Spell Card adds any Level 4 or lower Pyro-Type Monster from your Deck to your hand. It's a must for Duelists interested in the upcoming new theme from Phantom Nightmare, or any Duelist lighting up their "Volcanic" cards from Legendary Duelists: Soulburning Volcano or other fiery Decks!"

"Get a 2-for-1 from your Extra Deck with Harmonic Synchro Fusion! This Spell lets you Tribute 2 monsters to Special Summon both a Fusion Monster they could form AND a Synchro Monster they could form – you get both! Are you using Garura, Wings of Resonant Life from the Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes? Now you can Summon Garura and get a free Synchro Monster to clear the way for Garura to attack directly and do double damage! Infect your opponent's Extra Deck with the dark power of Number 1: Infection Buzz King! This Rank 8 Xyz Monster lets you peer into your opponent's Extra Deck and eliminate a dangerous card before it can even be played. This Fiend is also easy to Summon with the many Level 8 "Horus" monsters from Age of Overlord! Add in another effect that can destroy any card your opponent controls, and inflict damage if you targeted a monster, and the Fiend uprising in the Dueling world shows no sign of stopping!"

"Sometimes the best things in life aren't free. Transaction Rollback is going to cost you half your Life Points, but will duplicate any Normal Trap Card in either Graveyard! First you get to play it from your field and copy a Normal Trap from your opponent's GY, then you get a second charge by banishing it from your Graveyard to copy a Normal Trap Card in your own GY. If you just built your "Labrynth" Deck with the cards from 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes you'll want to make sure to pick up this endlessly useful Trap Card to go with it!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!