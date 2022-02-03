Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Box Art For Legendary Duelists: Season 3

Konami has released more details for Legendary Duelists: Season 3 coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this summer. The team originally revealed the set would be coming out back in December, but didn't have finalized box art for the product. Now we get to see this lovely red packaging in the image below, which will be hitting shelves on June 3rd, 2022. Legendary Duelists: Season 3 (which will be sold at $16 per box when its released) is designed to be the go-to set for players and fans who adore the Dark Magician, HERO, Synchrons, and more along those lines of gameplay and the current meta. The box will include several familiar cards as it has designs introduced in Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny and Legendary Duelists: Magical Hero. Each box will come with 37 cards, which breaks down to 1 Secret Rare, 6 Ultra Rares (2 standard Ultra Rares, 2 red Ultra Rares, 2 blue Ultra Rares), and 30 Commons. You can read more about the set below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Legendary Duelists: Season 3 collects cards for heroes, villains, and heroes-turned-villains, all in one place! Featuring cards introduced in Legendary Duelists: Immortal Destiny and Legendary Duelists: Magical Hero, Legendary Duelists: Season 3 is the go-to set for fans of Dark Magician, HERO, Synchrons, and more! Each box of Legendary Duelists: Season 3 includes 1 Secret Rare – a rarity that wasn't available in Immortal Destiny or Magical Hero – as well as 6 Ultra Rares. For this release, because it has a double dose of Jaden, the Ultra Rares will come in the colors of the 3 Duel Academy dorms: 2 red Ultra Rares for Slifer Red, 2 blue Ultra Rares for Obelisk Blue, and 2 standard Ultra Rares for Ra Yellow. And as a special bonus, each Legendary Duelists: Season 3 box will also contain one of several collectible dice featuring famous monsters or symbols associated with Yugi, Jaden, and Yusei.