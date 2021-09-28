Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals First 2022 Core Booster With Battle Of Chaos

Konami revealed a new addition coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game as they announced the first core booster pack for 2022. The first core booster of 2022 will be called Battle Of Chaos, and as you might suspect from the name, this one is going to add several cards that pack a punch and give your deck a few surprises for your opponents to deal with. This particular one will be a 100-card set and will feature new cards that work with Yugi Muto's Dark Magician. This includes a new Ritual Monster, a new Fusion Monster, and a new Dragon form of Timaeus! The breakdown for the entire set will be 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. Right now the plan for this set is to release on February 11th, 2022, with the planned MSRP of $4.19 per pack. This is a 20 cent increase that we're sure fans of the franchise won't be too thrilled about. You can check out more details on the set below.

The first Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game core booster of 2022, Battle of Chaos, breaks out in February! This 100-card set features new cards that work with Yugi Muto's Dark Magician, including a new Ritual Monster, a new Fusion Monster, and a new Dragon form of Timaeus! There is plenty to look forward to in Battle of Chaos, here is just some of what you can expect: The adorable Magikuriboh, as seen on the Kuriboh Kollection of accessory items!

New cards for themes introduced in Burst of Destiny, including an ocean of new "Icejade" cards and a powerful new Level 10 "Swordsoul" Synchro Monster.

New cards for "chilling" strategies like Vampire and Ghostrick!

The "Aesir" rise again! New "Nordic" monsters and "Nordic Relic" cards.

A brand-new World Premiere theme!