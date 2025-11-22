Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: yu gi oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals More For The Chronicles Deck: Spirit Charmers

More details and artwork have been revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game - The Chronicles Deck: Spirit Charmers, arriving in January

Article Summary Konami unveils new Spirit Charmers Chronicles Deck for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, launching January 2026.

The all-foil deck features 51 cards, including 50 Ultra Rares and one Secret Rare with Starlight Rare potential.

Inspired by the popular YouTube animated shorts, the deck spotlights the Spirit Charmers’ magical adventure.

Includes two brand-new cards and four unique variant arts, perfect for collectors and duelists alike.

Konami has revealed some new details and artwork for one of the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game releases in 2025, as we learned mroe about The Chronicles Deck: Spirit Charmers. This new release focuses on the YouTube series that has been doing well, as they release a new monthly episode that focuses on stories of the monsters behind the cards, set in their own unique worlds. This particular set will come with 51 cards, 50 fo them being Ultra Rares, with one Secret Rare (which serves as a second copy of 1 of 6 of the Ultra Rare cards), with a small chance of being a Starlight Rare for the extra little excitement of opening the box. The set will become available in all storefronts with an Official Tournament Store launch date of January 21, 2026, set for the price of $20 each. We have more details below from Konami.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – The Chronicles Deck: Spirit Charmers

The story running from December through March is Spirit Charmers, follow them and their familiars onan epic fairy tale adventure! And you can join the magical world of these ongoing animated releases with The Chronicles Deck: Spirit Charmers (All-Foil Edition). This 51-card all-foil Deck includes the key characters, places, and situations seen in the animated shorts, making you feel like you are a part of the story!

It comes with two brand-new cards never seen before, four new variant arts, and every card in the Deck is foiled up! The Main Deck and Extra Deck combined, are 50 Ultra Rare Cards. The 51st card in each Deck is a Secret are repeat of one of the Deck's Ultra Rare cards, but with a bonus chance to upgrade to Starlight Rare, instead! (Just like the foil upgrades in this year's The Chronicles Deck: The Fallen & The Virtuous (All-Foil Edition) and Structure Deck: Blue-Eyes White Destiny).

