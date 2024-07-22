Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: LightSpeed Studios, Troy Baker

LightSpeed Studios Opens New Studio With Troy Baker Involved

LightSpeed Studios has a brand-new mocap studio open in Los Angeles, with Troy Baker as Performance Director for Last Sentinel.

Article Summary LightSpeed Studios launches a high-tech mocap LA facility.

Troy Baker announced as Performance Director for Last Sentinel.

New studio boasts top-tier tech for detailed and realistic capture.

LightSpeed L.A. promises innovative storytelling and game design.

LightSpeed Studios has announced a brand-new state-of-the-art motion capture studio that is officially open in Los Angeles with a headlining voice actor at the helm of their latest game. LightSpeed Studios L.A. has launched this week, designed from the ground up with cutting-edge tech used to enhance the art and science of performance capture, providing jobs in the industry to improve the state of video game performances and aid in giving studios a new place to record their content. What's more, capture artist and voice actor Troy Baker will serve as Performance Director for the latest game they're working on, Last Sentinel. We have more details below and a couple of quotes from some of the people involved.

LightSpeed Studios L.A.

The first production in development at the LightSpeed facility is Last Sentinel, a new AAA open-world experience set in a futuristic Tokyo. Created by Lightspeed L.A., a division under LightSpeed Studios, Last Sentinel puts the spotlight on protagonist Hiromi Shoda and takes place in a futuristic world centered in what remains of Tokyo, Japan. Featuring an utterly unique environment, cast, narrative, and gameplay experience, Last Sentinel is soaked in the written, graphic, and theatrical history of dystopian science fiction. Last Sentinel taps the full capabilities of the LightSpeed Studios facility. The performance capture facility comprises more than 38,000 cubic feet across two floors to spark creativity and drive innovation and can house more than 35 staff, providing an advanced production environment that includes:

Outsized Stage for Flexible, Faithful Capture: Offering one of the largest working volumes in the world, featuring a specialized stunt trust and an environment designed to ensure uniform light and clean acoustics to support vocal performance capture while minimizing the need for extensive dialogue replacement.

Offering one of the largest working volumes in the world, featuring a specialized stunt trust and an environment designed to ensure uniform light and clean acoustics to support vocal performance capture while minimizing the need for extensive dialogue replacement. Cutting-edge Technology: Featuring the latest advancements in motion capture technology, delivering the highest levels of detail, accuracy, and realism.

Featuring the latest advancements in motion capture technology, delivering the highest levels of detail, accuracy, and realism. Enhanced Creative Freedom: Innovative production workflows and collaborative environments, which spare no attention to details, give creators the freedom to explore new storytelling possibilities and realize their artistic visions to the fullest.

Innovative production workflows and collaborative environments, which spare no attention to details, give creators the freedom to explore new storytelling possibilities and realize their artistic visions to the fullest. Inspired Design: Seamlessly integrates with existing and future production pipelines, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for creators around the world. Includes a voice recording facility, dedicated edit suite, on-site workshop for prop building, on-site 3D printing as well as numerous offices and conference rooms to support on-site and remote production.

Seamlessly integrates with existing and future production pipelines, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for creators around the world. Includes a voice recording facility, dedicated edit suite, on-site workshop for prop building, on-site 3D printing as well as numerous offices and conference rooms to support on-site and remote production. World Class Talent: Staffed by a team of industry-leading experts and artists and built to empower creators to unleash their imagination and faithfully translate what happens on stage to the digital realm. The facility includes dedicated green rooms and changing and rest areas to support talent.

"This new facility is a significant milestone in our commitment to push the boundaries of creativity at LightSpeed Studios, and Lightspeed L.A., and it is a perfect match for Last Sentinel, a game of immense narrative ambition, technical prowess, and visual fidelity," said Steve C. Martin, Vice President of LightSpeed Studios and General Manager of Lightspeed L.A.. "Meeting the vision of Last Sentinel required us to build a facility that could push the boundaries of storytelling while delivering the greatest realism and immersion. The stage has already exceeded our expectations and captures every detail and nuance of a live performance and translates it faithfully to the digital realm allowing us to explore new ideas and build outsized experiences that will astound players."

"Working with LightSpeed Studios and the outstanding team at this facility is nothing short of thrilling," said Troy Baker, Performance Director for Last Sentinel. "And I'm honored. The amount of skill, talent, thoughtfulness, experience, and care that went into the making of this studio is remarkable. The flow of the space, every minute detail is designed not only to support actors in crafting memorable performances but also fully equips every member of this creative team to get it done and get it done right. And that's what LightSpeed Studios did from the jump; they got it right."

