Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Photon Hypernova Booster Set

Konami dropped details on a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set as they revealed the Photon Hypernova Booster Set. This will be the first Core Booster of 2023, which will be a 100-card set with several new cards, specifically for Kite Tenjo's "Photon" and "Galaxy" strategies from Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal! The entire Photon Hypernova booster set breaks down to 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. You can read more about the set below as it will launch on February 10th, 2023, for $4.50 per pack.

Galactic chaos erupts in February with Photon Hypernova, the first Core Booster of 2023 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game! This 100-card set lets your Deck shine brighter than ever before with brand-new cards for Kite Tenjo's "Photon" and "Galaxy" strategies from Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal! Expect the unexpected in Photon Hypernova with powerful new cards to discover that are truly out of this world! Here is just some of what you can look forward to: A new world of strategy opens up thanks to new "Photon" and "Galaxy" cards! Unleash up to 3 attacks on your opponent's monsters with a brand-new form of Number 62: Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon! If you're looking for more "Photon" and "Galaxy" cards to increase your synergies, you can find some in Legendary Duelists: Season 2!

Brand-new "Chaos" monsters! New Tuner monsters will help you unleash a massive multi-attacking, monster banishing, Synchro Monster powerhouse that can reach 4500 ATK! If Synchro Summons aren't your thing, you can try a World Premiere monster whose capabilities change depending on where the monsters you banish originate from.

Visas Starfrost's journey continues! New cards to complement the "Scareclaw," "Tearlaments," and "Kashtira" strategies from Dimension Force, Power of the Elements, and Darkwing Blast!

Illuminate new strategies and uncover brand-new cards that might seem familiar!

New cards that explore modern ways to play themes from the past!

Saddle up, Duelists! Get ready to run the most dangerous race ever devised by man with a brand-new World Premiere theme!