Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals The Dark Magician Girl Accessories

Konami revealed a new set of items today for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with the Dark Magician Girl Accessories. Like most sets, you're getting four specific items in new caps sleeves, a new game mat, a 9-pocket portfolio, and a card case. We have the full rundown of these for you below as the set will officially be released on February 23rd, 2023.

Dark Magician Girl 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio ($10)

Protect your collection with the all-new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Dark Magician Girl 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio, part of a new line of accessories featuring new artwork of Dark Magician's apprentice, Dark Magician Girl! Designed with a secure side-loading design, this 10-page Portfolio has 9 pockets per page – by placing cards front-to-back, you can store up to 180 of your most cared for cards. The 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio also utilizes an anti-slip feature to keep cards secure and your collection safe at all times.

Dark Magician Girl Game Mat ($17)

Fall in love with the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Dark Magician Girl Game Mat, part of a new line of accessories featuring dazzling new artwork of Dark Magician's apprentice, Dark Magician Girl! Made with the highest quality materials, this Game Mat is the same size as the Game Mats used as prizing in various KONAMI-sanctioned events. Use this Game Mat to keep your cards safe while you Duel your way to the top!

Dark Magician Girl Card Sleeves ($5)

Enchant your competition with the brand-new Dark Magician Girl Card Sleeves, part of a new line of accessories featuring new artwork of Dark Magician's apprentice, Dark Magician Girl! These Card Sleeves are perfect for keeping your cards safe in style! Each pack contains 50 Card Sleeves specifically designed to meet tournament regulation standards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Dark Magician Girl Card Case ($5)

Magician fans unite! Protect your Deck with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Dark Magician Girl Card Case, part of a new line of accessories that feature new artwork of Dark Magician's apprentice, Dark Magician Girl! This official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Card Case is large enough to hold a Duelist's Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. Each Card Case is made from durable material, includes a card divider, and comes with a sturdy closure to ensure your cards will stay protected inside. Keep your Deck safe and get ready to Duel!