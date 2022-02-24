Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Two Upcoming Fall 2022 Releases

Konami has revealed two new additions coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game in the form of a pair of box sets. The first of these will be the Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box, which will be sold at $16 per box when it comes out on September 2nd, 2022. The box will come with 100 Common Cards, 12 Skill Cards, 4 (of 12) Secret Rares, and a 2 Two-Player Jaden Yuki & Syrus Truesdale Deluxe Game Mat. The second, which you can see an image of below, is the 2022 Tin of the Pharaoh's Gods, which will be going for $22 per box. This one is a little different as it will be primarily cards, but you're looking at getting 3 Prismatic Secret Rares, 6 Ultra Rares, 6 Super Rares, 3 Rares, and 36 Commons. The Tin will be released on September 16th to match up with the previous set. We have more info on both of them from the design team.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box In the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series, Dr. Crowler hired the Paradox Brothers to teach Jaden Yuki and Syrus Truesdale a lesson! Now you can step into the shoes of the Slifer Red students – or their opponents – in Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box! Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box expands on the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box introducing even more cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime series that are new to Speed Duel! Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox is a 100-card static set that contains 4 complete Speed Duel Decks ready-to-play out of the box! Here is just some of what you can expect. Pre-built Decks for Jaden Yuki, Syrus Truesdale, Bastion Misawa, and the Paradox Brothers!

Brand-new Skill Cards for iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! GX characters!

Explore new strategies with additional cards and upgrade the Speed Duel Decks you already own!

Discover Secret Rare variants of popular GX-era cards!

Play with it on its own, or as a perfect complement to the Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box 2022 Tin of the Pharaoh's Gods The 2022 Tin of the Pharaoh's Gods puts the last piece of the mysterious Pharaonic tablet discovered in Egypt in YOUR hands! You can wield the power of the Pharaoh's Gods with a beautiful new tin that depicts the top section of the Tablet of Lost Memories, immortalizing Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor, and The Winged Dragon of Ra! Just like the 2020 Tin of Lost Memories and 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles, the 2022 tins have embossed/debossed sides, and rimless lids that fit flush with the tin body, allowing the tins to be stacked on top of each other to build the entire tablet. If you already have the 2020 and 2021 tins, picking up this tin will allow you to complete your very own tablet! Each 2022 Tin of the Pharaoh's Gods will contain 3 extra-large Mega-Packs, each with 1 Prismatic Secret Rare, 2 Ultra Rares, 2 Super Rares, 1 Rare, and 12 Commons from a huge mega-set.