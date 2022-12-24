Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Reveals Cyberstorm Access Booster Set

Konami has revealed details for a new Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set they are calling Cyberstorm Access. Taking more of a digital theme for this one, the content for this pack will have you entering the Data Storm in order to gain access to a new set of powerful monsters, spells, and traps in what will make up this new core booster set. The set itself will come with 100 new cards, which will boil down to 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rare, and 10 Secret Rares. The set will drop on May 5th, 2023, and will run $4.50 a pack.

"Cyberstorm Access has a huge haul of powerful new monsters for your Extra Deck, headlined by a brand-new Link-6 evolution of Firewall Dragon! This 3500 ATK behemoth rewards you for combining classic Cyberse Link Summoning tactics with Ritual, Fusion, Synchro, and Xyz Summoning tactics. Back it up with the newest "Code Talker" monster for a devastating one-two punch! Meanwhile, the journey of Visas Starfrost continues onwards to a strange new world! Experience a powerful new Synchro Summoning strategy while unraveling the mysteries in the newest chapter of this story."

"Look to the stars, and you'll find brand-new cards for "tellarknights", the very first Xyz Monster theme of the Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V era. And speaking of ARC-V, fans of Gong Strong and his Superheavy Samurai style of Dueling are in for a treat with several brand-new cards to let them stand tall in the face of adversity! You'll also find new cards for strategies from recent sets like Amazing Defenders and Photon Hypernova:

Adopt a new "Purrely" monster!

Reinforce your "Rescue-ACE" barracks!

Meet a new "Mikanko" dancer!

Get up and ride! The Gold Pride race got off to a chaotic and destructive start in Photon Hypernova , and the action continues as a new rider goes on the attack!

And more!"