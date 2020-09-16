Yu Yu Hakusho's Hiei Is Coming To Jump Force This Fall

Bandai Namco's Jump Force already has good representation in terms of Yu Yu Hakusho characters. There's going to be another one added to the fold this fall as well, thanks to Bandai Namco's most recent Twitter announcement. Hiei will be making his way to Jump Force soon, but he'll bleed slotted into the Nintendo Switch version of the game in 2021. For everyone outside of Switch, that's great news, of course.

Hiei of the Evil Eye is a short, seemingly unassuming character that rocks some terrifying powers. He may be short in stature, but don't underestimate him. He's a fire demon, so he can unleash some deadly attacks like Blazing Sword and Black Dragon Hellfire when you're least expecting it. He's part of Yusuke Urameshi's team, and he'll kick butt and take names as you see fit.

There aren't a lot of details as to what kind of character Hiei will be, or what you get with his arsenal of moves. This does mark the third Jump Force character to fill out Character Pass #2, though. Previously, both Hunter x Hunters's Meruem and My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki were added to the pass. There's still a Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure character waiting in the wings.

Jump Force is already available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. You'll be able to grab the Hiei DLC soon enough this fall, and the Switch version will be available in 2021. For anyone who hasn't caught up with Yu Yu Hakusho enough for Hiei's inclusion to make sense, that means there's plenty of time still to get through the series. It's a shonen anime classic, so it's definitely going to take some time to sift through, be worth every lengthy single second.