Risk Of Rain 2 is Finally Headed To Google Stadia Via Streaming

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing are bringing the popular 3D roguelike Risk Of Rain 2 to Google Stadia, complete with an exclusive new stage. Originally announced during the Gearbox Digital Showcase at PAX Online, this news means you can enjoy the game wherever you go, so long as you have a device capable of streaming games like your favorite Android phone or laptop.

Risk Of Rain 2 first arrived on mainstream gaming platforms in 2019. This is its first appearance on Stadia, but now that it'll be available even to those without consoles or pricey gaming systems, it might very well find a new audience. It's a sequel to the 2D original that lets you take on a variety of waves of monsters and challenging enemies.

Here's the official description, by way of Steam: Escape a chaotic alien planet by fighting through hordes of frenzied monsters – with your friends, or on your own. Combine loot in surprising ways and master each character until you become the havoc you feared upon your first crash landing.

This particular version will let you check out the exclusive level Sundered Grove, so it's well worth checking it out even if you have it on another platform.

"Being the first players to experience Sundered Grove is going to be amazing for everyone on Stadia! This is our newest map and also one of the most mysterious in design. Mazes of roots and overgrown fungus have twisted the landscape, leaving only ruins. Battle all the way from the lofty canopy to the deep underground!" wrote the official Stadia Community Blog.

You can expect the Stadia edition to arrive on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. That's just a couple of days away, so you can start prepping for your first adventure right now.