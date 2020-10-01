Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Switches Up Peter Parker's Face

Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is touching down as a launch title on PS5, but it's going to include some drastic changes for fans who played through the original game. As announced via the official PlayStation Blog, it seems that Peter Parker is going to have an entirely different face when the game launches in November alongside the PS5.

When speaking on the graphical updates that the game will be getting for the new system, Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson lined out some other important changes. Peter Parker has simply been recast.

"We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri's moving performances take on a new life.

You can see Jordan in action in the clip below.

It's more than a little strange for anyone who already played the game, especially as the new model does seem to resemble Avengers-verse Parker's Tom Holland a bit. He also appears a bit younger than the character is supposed to be in-game. It's certainly a strange decision no matter how you slice it, but perhaps not stranger than the fact that you must buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you want to play the remastered version of the original.

It seems that Sony is going in an odd direction with this franchise in its entirety. Hopefully, there aren't any other odd casting changes coming for the game in the near future beyond Peter Parker, like for Mary Jane.