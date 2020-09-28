Gal Gun Returns Is Headed To Xbox One, Switch, & PC

Inti Creates' popular Gal Gun series is coming to current-gen consoles with the upcoming release of Gal Gun Returns. It's headed to Xbox One, Switch, and PC by way of 2021 thanks to publisher PQube. Both the Xbox One and PC versions will be available digitally only, but the Switch version will get both a physical and digital version.

The franchise will be turning 10 in 2021, and Gal Gun Returns is the result of a celebration that's been a long time coming. It's a remastered version of the original Gal Gun, which launched on Xbox 360 in January 11 in Japan and then PlayStation 3 with more characters and PS Move support in February 2012. The original Gal Gun had previously never been released in the west.

Here's the official description, via PQube:

Gal Gun is the entertaining story of a young man who becomes "super popular" with the opposite sex and is now living the 'unfortunate' life of having every lady that looks his way confessing their undying love for him. But he must steel himself and fend these would-be lovers off with his "special weapon" (known as the Pheromone Shot), as he tries to win the affections of one of the main protagonists. Gal Gun is the crazy combination of arcade-style shooting action and dating sim that truly has no equal.

You can check out a new trailer for the upcoming release below as well:

It's about time gamers in the West had a chance to shoot their shot with the first Gal Gun game. It's going to be fun to kick back, relax, and take aim when it finally debuts. Be sure to keep it on your radar.