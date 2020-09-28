The Last Of Us: The Board Game Is In Development From CMON

If you enjoy creeping around in dimly-lit areas and staving off zombie-like creatures in The Last Of Us, you're in luck. You'll soon be able to do (mostly) the same thing by way of an upcoming tabletop game. Developer CMON is handling the game's creation, so The Last Of Us as a property should be in good hands. They were previously responsible for titles like Bloodborne: The Card Game, so this is far from their first rodeo.

This is the first time the franchise has ever been given a tabletop game adaptation, in CMON's words. CMON made a special announcement on its homepage praising The Last Of Us for its "thrilling action" mixed with its "emotional" story. Combining these elements into one for a tabletop game will certainly be an undertaking, and one that we don't know a lot about at present since there's very little information floating around about the board game right now. We have no idea how it will play or anything of that nature.

Naughty Dog originally announced the board game during The Last Of Us Day, which is a special celebration of all things related to the game. It's certainly great news for fans, and there will likely be additional information coming down the pipeline at some point. It's probably so early in the game's life cycle that it's hard to say what will come next.

There are certainly several creative ways that this game could go in, so we're excited to see what that may be. In the meantime, if you haven't played the explosive sequel, it's certainly a good idea to do so to see what you've been missing out on.