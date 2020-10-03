Latest Amnesia: Rebirth Trailer Is Appropriately Chilling

Frictional Games' upcoming horror title Amnesia: Rebirth looks every bit as terrifying as the games that came before it, if not more so. The developer just showed off the latest reveal trailer for the title, with five chilling minutes of content that will shock you to your core. This "harrowing journey through desolation and despair," as the developers themselves call it, looks like it's going to deliver on its promises, at least according to this early reveal trailer.

The trailer shows off just a bit of what protagonist Tasi Trianon will expect in the game on a surreal, terrifying trip through the 1930s Algerian desert. The idea, according to Frictional, is to bring Gothic horror to life in all aspects of the game, taking inspiration from writers like Lovecraft and Poe. You'll notice there are plenty of reworked versions of the original game in terms of better mechanics as well, if you played through the first game.

One notable aspect of the game that players will no doubt appreciate is the sanity system. It's essentially a reworked version of the more simplistic version of Amnesia: The Dark Descent's. The more scared that Tasi gets, the worse her sanity will decline. That's when you start seeing and hearing things, and it only gets worse as time passes. If you've played Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, you'll be familiar with mechanics like these.

There isn't much longer until Amnesia: Rebirth finally debuts. It's set to release on October 20, in about two weeks. It'll be around just in time for Halloween, and since we're all spending more time inside right now, it's the perfect time to play this game.