Latest Amnesia: Rebirth Trailer Is Appropriately Chilling

Posted on | by Brittany Vincent | Comments

Frictional Games' upcoming horror title Amnesia: Rebirth looks every bit as terrifying as the games that came before it, if not more so. The developer just showed off the latest reveal trailer for the title, with five chilling minutes of content that will shock you to your core. This "harrowing journey through desolation and despair," as the developers themselves call it, looks like it's going to deliver on its promises, at least according to this early reveal trailer.

Frictional Games showed off a new trailer for the upcoming Amnesia: Rebirth, and it looks like it'll chill you to your core.
Frictional Games showed off a new trailer for the upcoming Amnesia: Rebirth, and it looks like it'll chill you to your core.

The trailer shows off just a bit of what protagonist Tasi Trianon will expect in the game on a surreal, terrifying trip through the 1930s Algerian desert. The idea, according to Frictional, is to bring Gothic horror to life in all aspects of the game, taking inspiration from writers like Lovecraft and Poe. You'll notice there are plenty of reworked versions of the original game in terms of better mechanics as well, if you played through the first game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jChsLiRvWXw

One notable aspect of the game that players will no doubt appreciate is the sanity system. It's essentially a reworked version of the more simplistic version of Amnesia: The Dark Descent's. The more scared that Tasi gets, the worse her sanity will decline. That's when you start seeing and hearing things, and it only gets worse as time passes. If you've played Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem, you'll be familiar with mechanics like these.

There isn't much longer until Amnesia: Rebirth finally debuts. It's set to release on October 20, in about two weeks. It'll be around just in time for Halloween, and since we're all spending more time inside right now, it's the perfect time to play this game.

About Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over
a decade for publications like G4, Popular Science, Playboy, Empire,
Complex, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, GameSpot, Variety,
Rolling Stone, Yahoo, and more. She's also appeared as a speaker at
video game conventions like PAX East and has coordinated social media
for companies like CNET.